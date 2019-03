Justin Gaethje: ‘This is the toughest sport on Earth’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Lightweight Justin Gaethje scored another incredible knockout win in Philadelphia on Saturday in the UFC on ESPN 2 main event. “The Highlight” delivered a first-round knockout over Edson Barboza in front of the crowd inside the Wells Fargo Center. Gaethje chatted with commentator Jon Anik inside the octagon after the win.

