Justin Gaethje ‘terrified’ heading into UFC 249 main event

On Monday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the full fight card for UFC 249 on April 18 and that Justin Gaethje would be facing Tony Ferguson in the main event. Although the event will happen, its location remains undisclosed.

For Gaethje, it’s an opportunity to fight for a UFC title, to face his fears, and add to his legacy as a fighter.

“Every time I’ve ever fought there’s never been this many unknowns much less the unknowns that we’re dealing with right now. It’s really a terrifying moment, and I’m talking about the competition side. I know what I’m facing,” Gaethje said in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Tony has been getting ready to Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight for a world title for the last three, four, or five months. I don’t know how long. It doesn’t matter, but it’s prefect because I always think they’re working harder. I always think they’re better than me. I always think they’re luckier than me, and I love to face adversity. I’m facing my fears right now and I think that’s what we all need to do,” he continued.

“There are very few people on Earth that would sign up for what me and Tony signed up for including most UFC fighters. A lot of guys will say that they’re ready, but a lot of guys will no put their name on that dotted line.”

In addition to announcing Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje as the revised main event on Monday, officials also revealed the full 12-bout UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje fight card. The roster includes the original co-main event pitting former champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas against one another, Francis Ngannou vs. Jair Rozenstruik, Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar, Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza, and several other pivotal bouts.

TRENDING > Dana White securing private island for UFC fights: ‘As of April 18, the UFC is back up and running’

(Video Courtesy of TMZSports)