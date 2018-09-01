Justin Gaethje Targeting Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Even Tony Ferguson

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 1, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Having bounced back from a world where nothing else existed coming off of back-to-back losses, Justin Gaethje is back on track and aiming high.

“We’re right back in the mix. Another one or two wins and I’m in it. Another finish like that. I’ll even fight the loser of Khabib and Conor,” Gaethje told TMZ Sports recently.

Gaethje is also staying on track for what would be a fight full of fireworks, as he has been eyeing former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson for a long time. Gaethje is staying at the ready in case Anthony Pettis drops out of the UFC 229 bout with Ferguson, which is slated of Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

