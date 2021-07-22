HOT OFF THE WIRE

Justin Gaethje responds to Michael Chandler: 'He's slandering my name'

July 22, 2021
No. 2 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje responded to no. 4 ranked Michael Chandler‘s allegations about turning down fights on Wednesday.

During an Instagram live chat, Chandler said that Gaethje has turned down offers to fight him three or four times. Gaethje adamantly denies those claims and accused Chandler of “slandering” his name.

@MikeChandlerMMA is talking out of his ass. I was waiting for the bout agreement 3 weeks into camp and wake up to news his daddy Dana gave him the shot. He’s been out of commission since the KO. What am I missing,” Gaethje wrote on Twitter. “I’m on vacay and this fucker is slandering my name. 3-4 times?”

Michael Chandler calls out Justin Gaethje for fight

Gaethje (22-3) last fought in October 2020, losing to then champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 254 main event.

With former interim champion and top ranked contender Dustin Poirier likely facing champion Charles Oliveira next, Gaethje’s going to need an opponent. Beneil Dariush sits in the no. 3 spot in the lightweight rankings.

