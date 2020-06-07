Justin Gaethje reacts to Conor McGregor’s retirement, ‘Bye Felicia’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor unexpectedly announced his retirement from fighting on Saturday via social media. “The Notorious” has “retired” before, so it’s hard to tell if the Irishman was being serious or if it was a negotiation tactic.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been,” McGregor wrote.

If McGregor was genuinely announcing his retirement, there’s one fighter that isn’t going to miss him being in the sport. Interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje reacted to McGregor’s announcement with a blistering response.

“Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender #propershit #ByeFelicia,” posted Gaethje with an icon of a tumbler glass.

Gaethje was referencing an incident involving McGregor in April 2019 where McGregor was caught on video punching an older man in the face in an Irish pub after the man declined multiple offers to have a glass of McGregor’s Irish Whiskey brand Proper Twelve. McGregor received a fine and issued an apology for the incident.

Conor McGregor punches man who refuses his Proper No. Twelve whiskey

