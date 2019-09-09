Justin Gaethje lays out his Warrior Code ahead of Cowboy Cerrone showdown (video)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

In this episode of UFC Connected, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje, gives his insight into the mind of a fighter in Warrior Code. We head to Vienna to spend time with Austrian light heavyweight, Aleksander Rakic in Fighter Focus. We go one on one with middleweight contender, Jack Hermansson. And Amanda Nunes reflects on her title-winning performance against Cris Cyborg, in Fight Recall.

UFC Connected is a monthly magazine show that profiles the fighters and events from the world’s leading MMA promotion.

With a heavy emphasis on fighters from the Europe, Middle East and Asia regions, UFC Connected gives fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe.

Fronted by widely respected sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee, each episode includes regular segments and features that cover a diverse range of aspects within the UFC.