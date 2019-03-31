Justin Gaethje keeps his bonus streak alive at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia

Justin Gaethje is largely known as “The Highlight.” He’s also become known as “Mr. Bonus,” having now racked up a post-fight award after every one of his UFC bouts.

Gaethje added another $50,000 bonus to his coffers on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia. He knocked out Edson Barboza midway through the first round of their headlining bout, but UFC officials determined that it was the Fight of the Night, so Gaethje and Barboza were each awarded a $50,000 bonus.

Though he is now 3-2 in the Octagon, Gaethje has earned more bonuses than the number of fights he has had. He currently has four Fight of the Night honors and two Performance of the Night awards.

Two other main card fighters also took home bonuses from Philly.

Swedish-born fighter Jack Hermansson earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his 49-second submission of former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch. The only other fighter to ever submit Branch was Rousimar Palhares, who finished him with a kneebar. Hermansson used a guillotine choke for the quick finish on Saturday.

Paul Craig took home the other Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Kennedy Nzechukwu. After being poked in the eye several times during the bout, Craig finally found the finish late in the third round. He used a slick triangle choke to force the finish.

UFC on ESPN 2 was the promotion’s first event in The City of Brotherly Love in nearly eight years. UFC 133 was the last time the promotion was in Philadelphia with Rashad Evans defeating Tito Ortiz in the main event.

UFC on ESPN 2: Barboza vs. Gaethje Post-Fight Bonuses