Justin Gaethje: ‘I’m here to create a legacy’

(Courtesy of MMAFighting.com)

Lightweight contender Justin Gaethje headlines the UFC on ESPN+ 16 fight card on Saturday and spoke with the media about his reputation, the match-up with Donald Cerrone, and when he’ll consider retiring from fighting.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.