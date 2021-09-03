HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till on fighting Derek Brunson this Saturday: “I ain’t no Kevin Holland and I ain’t no Shahbazyan”

featuredJoe Rogan tests positive for COVID, forced to reschedule comedy show in Nashville

Dana White separates Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor v2

featuredConor McGregor and Nate Diaz engaged in lengthy Twitter war

featuredVitor Belfort says he’d KO Jake and Logan Paul in the same night

Justin Gaethje explains why he’s had such a long layoff

September 3, 2021
NoNo Comments

Justin Gaethje is ranked no. 2 in the UFC’s lightweight division but hasn’t fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October 2020. Gaethje is scheduled to face former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on Nov. 6. When he steps into the octagon that night, it will have been over a year since he last fought.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Gaethje explained why he hasn’t fought in so long.

“I fight twice a year. I fought in May and October, so that was two times in a five, or six month time period. That was not normal. This break has not been normal. Honestly, it’s been the way things played out,” Gaethje said about his layoff.

“Number one fought number five. Number three fought number four, and if you were number 2 you kind of out in limbo. It just so happened that I was number two, so that was just the way of the world at the time.”

Jake Paul visits Cleveland boxing gym and hands out free gear | Video

With a champion crowned and the murky waters of the 155-pound division slightly more clear, Gaethje knows that he’s a win over Chandler away from a title shot.

“Things have kind of cleared up. Dustin Poirier is going to fight (Charles) Oliveira. And now it’s clear that I’ve got to go out there and get a W, which has been clear the whole time. I just needed to find – I wasn’t going to go fight six, seven, eight, nine, or ten. That’s just not what we do,” Gaethje said. “I didn’t work my way here for that.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA