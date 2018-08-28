HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredJustin Gaethje Explains Why Coach Trevor Wittman Didn’t Jump Up to Celebrate Victory

Daniel Cormier KOs Stipe Miocic UFC 226 Fight Highlights

hot-sauce-featuredDaniel Cormier Breaks Down Stipe Miocic Finish

Conor McGregor post press at Mayweather vs McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Pays Homage to Floyd Mayweather Fight as Only He Can

Nate Diaz

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Fires Back at Bruce Buffer: ‘I Bow Down to No One Ever’

Justin Gaethje Explains Why Coach Trevor Wittman Didn’t Jump Up to Celebrate Victory

August 28, 2018
NoNo Comments

Justin Gaethje’s coach, Trevor Wittman, has worked with numerous top fighters across the globe in both boxing and mixed martial arts. 

He’s trained the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Shane Carwin, Nate Marquardt, Duane Ludwig, and many, many more. Wittman used to run one of the biggest fighter gyms in the Denver metro area. These days, however, he only works with a select few fighters, among them are Justin Gaethje and UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Wittman now only works with fighters whom he has a close association with personally, as well as professionally. He’s not the right fight for everyone and everyone is not the right fit for him. But in Justin Gaethje, there is a strong mutual respect that is built on simple things, like the fact that Wittman didn’t immediately jump up to celebrate this past weekend when Gaethje knocked out James Vick in the UFC Fight Night 135 main event in Lincoln, Neb.

Wait, what?

That’s right, one of the things that Gaethje admires about his coach is that he didn’t immediately jump up to celebrate.

“Trevor Wittman is the best coach in the world. He knows with one’s victory comes another’s demise,” Gaethje wrote in conjunction with posting a short video clip to Twitter.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Welcomes Conor McGregor To Train Together For His UFC 229 Fight

“He will celebrate with me when he makes sure my opponent is okay, that is what you see here.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA