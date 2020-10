Justin Gaethje despises Colby Covington: ‘coward and a fake person’ following Trump Rally

Leading up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, Justin Gaethje referenced an interaction with Colby Covington at a recent rally for U.S. President Donald Trump and said that he despises Covington and wants to “slap him right across the face.”

