Justin Gaethje Demolishes James Vick with One Punch Knockout in Opening Round

Justin Gaethje had enough ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses so apparently he decided he wanted another ‘Performance of the Night’ instead.

Following two heartbreaking losses in a row, Gaethje stepped into the main event at UFC Fight Night in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday night with a mission to get back on track.

While just about everybody watching expected another war, Gaethje ultimately delivered a vicious one-punch knockout that put James Vick to sleep less than 90 seconds into the opening round.

Following a ton of trash talk exchanged between them before the fight, Gaethje and Vick wasted no time going after each other after being released from their corners.

Vick did his best to use his length to keep Gaethje at a distance while peppering away with kicks to the legs and body.

Nothing that connected stopped Gaethje from plowing forward with his typical aggression except this time he wasn’t giving Vick any room to breath while closing the distance.

After walking Vick back against the cage, Gaethje unleashed a left hand followed by an overhand right that absolutely blasted the No. 10 ranked lightweight, twisting his head like a bottle cap before he went crashing face first down to the canvas.

Gaethje threw one more left hand as the referee rushed into stop the action before Vick took any further damage. The end came at 1:27 into the opening round.

Vick was so rattled from the knockout that he actually attempted to take Gaethje down when he came over to check on his opponent’s condition. Medical personnel worked with Vick in the Octagon as he started to shake off the knockout.

As for Gaethje, he was overjoyed with the win, especially after putting Vick away in such emphatic fashion. Afterwards, Gaethje admitted that paid attention to every single word Vick said ahead of the fight and he paid him back for it on Saturday night.

“This game is unforgiving. That could easily be me right now. This is what we do,” Gaethje said. “I’m the least fake person in this sport. I take everything he said personally, and I’m happy I put him to sleep.”

While he was mostly happy to get back on track following two straight losses, Gaethje still managed to throw out a potentially interesting fight in the lightweight division.

“I don’t care who I fight. I’ll take Tony Ferguson next. That’s for damn sure. I’d love to fight him,” Gaetjhe said.

Ferguson has already been matched up with former champion Anthony Pettis at UFC 229 but the winner of that fight facing Gaethje could certainly be a matchup the promotion might be interested in putting together.

No matter who’s next, Gaethje has put himself right back where he wants to be amongst the lightweight elite following his devastating knockout against Vick.