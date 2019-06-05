Justin Gaethje challenges Conor McGregor to fight or leave the UFC

It’s been eight months since Conor McGregor fought in the Octagon and lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is tiring of the Irishman hemming and hawing about a UFC return. He’s so fed up with McGregor that Gaethje threw out an ultimatum to the former dual-division champion.

“Do it the right way p—y. Stop sh—ing on the integrity of the sport,” Gaethje wrote in an expletive-laced tirade. “You want (Kahbib Nurmagomedov) again, you fight me or the winner of Cowboy (Cerrone) and (Tony) Ferguson or get the f— out of here and enjoy all that money.”

That tweet on Tuesday was in response to one that McGregor issued while in attendance at some boxing matches over the weekend, where he once again tried to taunt Floyd Mayweather into a rematch of their blockbuster payday in August 2017.

“Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go!” McGregor tweeted excitedly, as he was ringside in support of fellow Irish fighter Katie Taylor. “I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch. Under the tutelage of my old club. We’ll see then mate.”

Mayweather has for the most part remained retired, save for an exhibition bout in Japan, since he and McGregor fought in one of the highest grossing single-day sports events in history.

McGregor, meanwhile, returned to face Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018. He lost the bout via a fourth-round submission. He was on suspension for the next six months following a post-fight brawl that erupted when Nurmagomedov climbed over the Octagon fence to get after one of McGregor’s cornermen after their fight. McGregor has been linked to several bouts, but none have materialized. Now he has indicated that he suffered an injury in training.

Gaethje is currently the No. 5 ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division, while McGregor is ensconced at No. 3 in the division. Ferguson and Cerrone are ranked at 2 and 4, respectively; they are slated to fight this weekend at UFC 238 in Chicago. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to headline UFC 242 in September, when he will unify his UFC lightweight title with the interim version held by Dustin Poirier.