Justin Gaethje Cashes His Fifth Straight Bonus in Four UFC Fights

August 26, 2018
Justin Gaethje now has four fights in the UFC and even more bonuses after his stunning first round knockout against James Vick on Saturday night.

Gaethje only needed one punch — a thunderous overhand right — that absolutely exploded on Vick’s chin and sent him crashing in a pile on the mat a second later.

In his first three fights in the UFC, Gaethje took home three ‘Fight of the Night’ honors but it also left him with a 1-2 record inside the Octagon. Gaethje has now evened up his record while earning a second ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his finish against Vick just 87 seconds into fight.

Gaethje will pocket $50,000 for his knockout.

Meanwhile, Eryk Anders also took home an extra $50,000 for his jaw-dropping third round head kick knockout against Tim Williams.

In the ‘Fight of the Night’, Cory Sandhagen came back from a nasty submission attempt in the first round to earn a second round TKO against UFC veteran Iuri Alcantara.

Both fighters will take home $50,000 after the back and forth war on the preliminary card.

               

