Justin Gaethje breaks down his James Vick KO; can he do the same to Cowboy Cerrone?

(Courtesy of UFC)

Every one of UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje’s fights in the Octagon have ended by way of knockout. For better or worse, Gaethje’s fights have rarely gone the distance throughout his eight-year professional career.

Gaethje’s fight with James Vick in the UFC Fight Night Lincoln headliner last year was one for the better. Gaethje made quick work of Vick, knocking him out in less than a minute and a half into the first round.

Next up for Gaethje is friend and former training partner Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The two fan favorites will throw down in Saturday’s UFC on ESPN+ 16 headliner in Vancouver, British Columbia. Can Gaethje do the same thing to Cerrone as he did to Vick?

Watch and listen as Gaethje breaks down his first-round knockout of Vick.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.