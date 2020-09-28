Justin Gaethje blasts Conor McGregor, defends Dana White

Did Conor McGregor open Pandora’s Box by trying to defend his early attempts to line-up his 2020 season by outing a private message exchange with UFC president Dana White?

It appears McGregor has upset a number of people, including White, when he posted a private message exchange with the UFC head honcho. McGregor’s tweet included parts of the exchange that included him saying he wouldn’t be a fill-in fighter for the planned Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson bout, which had been slated for UFC 249 earlier this year.

McGregor’s post went on to show he had requested a headlining bout with Diego Sanchez. It was a fight that White was critical of, saying that he could lose his promoter’s license if he made such a fight.

To Diego Sanchez…

I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in!

After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre covid.

Good luck this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Y0hf6Zr7XF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Dana White calls Conor McGregor’s post ‘one of the dirtiest things you can do’

The actions of his biggest – albeit retired – superstar set White off at the UFC 253 post-fight press conference on Saturday. White responded to a question about McGregor’s tweet, saying, “This is some man-code stuff. It’s just something you don’t do. It’s one of the dirtiest things you can do.”

McGregor doubled down on his commitment to eventually facing Diego Sanchez at some point, even after Sanchez lost to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 on Saturday.

He also seemed like he might be taking another shot at the UFC, by including a mention addressing “some promoters,” although that wasn’t specifically stated.

I am still interested in a fight with you somewhere down the line Diego Sanchez. A true warrior and pioneer of this sport. It would be my honour! Some journalists and promoters and their lack of respect for what the fighters put into this game make me sick.

Things must change! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

Justin Gaethje defends Dana White, shoots down Conor McGregor’s claims

Late Sunday, interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and his manager Ali Abdelaziz stood behind White, making pointed comments at McGregor, asserting that he turned down potential fights.

Gaethje is currently slated to unify his interim lightweight title with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 on Oct. 24 on Fight Island.

Gaethje had wanted to either fight McGregor or wait for a shot at the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson at UFC 249. McGregor instead fought Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January. Gaethje waited.

Nurmagomedov fell out of the fight at UFC 249. McGregor did not want to be a back-up plan for that bout, so White enlisted Gaethje to battle Ferguson for the interim title. Gaethje won at UFC 249 in May and now faces Nurmagomedov for the belt.

Meanwhile, McGregor announced his retirement in June, but then tweeted in the past few days that his next bout would be a boxing match opposite Manny Pacquiao.

In defending White, Gaethje and Abdelaziz wrote off McGregor as any sort of potential contender.

@TheNotoriousMMA Not a good look lying on the boss. Anything to not look like a bitch. You had me in January I was calling on you left and right and not a peep. My manager asked if I wanted you after Tony but you know, fuck you. You never wanted it, you took the easy road kid. https://t.co/O1xAhMwdju — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 28, 2020

Is funny how's this Liar posted a photo him and Pacman Fighting in Saudi Arabia ?

I was talking right now with my friend from Saudi Arabia and he told me Conor and his team got 3 hours to take this post down and guess what he did like a little b**ch

It was all fake zero Truth https://t.co/qZEWUjqWAO pic.twitter.com/uaFGNlBlVN — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 28, 2020

We supposed to fight you in January you choose 37 years old man overJustin

you was too good to be a back up ,

You was never ready to fight in May when Justin won interim belt , he said he will fight Khabib over you

You never wanted to fight Justin

Now sit your ass down mp https://t.co/qZEWUjqWAO — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 28, 2020

Actually it was a plan for you to fight the winner of Khabib vs Justin

Now you can kiss this goodbye , we don’t need you

More other guys in the division well deserve it

5years who Diego Sanchez would beat your ass https://t.co/qZEWUjqWAO — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) September 28, 2020

