Justin Gaethje addresses UFC 254 loss to Khabib: ‘He just made his father so proud’

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

There was little negativity between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in the lead-up to Saturday’s UFC 254 on Fight Island. There was none following the fight either.

After Khabib submitted Gaethje in the second round, he knelt down in the middle of the Octagon and began sobbing, presumably over the loss of his father over the summer.

When Gaethje awoke from being choked out, he joined Khabib in the center of the Octagon, kneeled down, and gave him a hub.

In his post-fight comments with the UFC’s Megan Olive, Gaethje said that he simply told Khabib that his father would be so proud of him.

Listen in as Gaethje breaks down his loss to Khabib and the rapport between them.

(Video courtesy of UFC)

