Justin Gaethje addresses judging and Conor McGregor, says President Trump helped save UFC

Leading up to his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, Justin Gaethje addresses controversial scoring by MMA judges and doesn’t take to a reporter’s question about Conor McGregor as a potential opponent if he defeats Khabib.

Also, Gaethje gives President Donald Trump credit in helping to save the UFC saying, “He’s a reason that the UFC is here.”

