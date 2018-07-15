Junior dos Santos Would Like Another Shot at Stipe Miocic

Junior dos Santos has fought fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic twice in his career, splitting the bouts. After his dominant victory over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night 133 on Saturday in Boise, Idaho, dos Santos would like to complete the trilogy.

Listen in as dos Santos spoke with MMAWeekly.com and other news outlets after his UFC Fight Night 133 bout in Boise.