Junior dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa Official As All Fighters Make Weight for UFC Adelaide

November 30, 2018
Heavyweights Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa had no problem making weight for their main event showdown at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide, Australia this weekend.

The former heavyweight champion hit the mark at 255 pounds as dos Santos looks to build on a dominant win over Blagoy Ivanov in his last fight.

Meanwhile, fast rising star and Australian slugger Tai Tuivasa tipped the scale at 262 pounds for his first main event and the biggest opportunity of his career thus far.

In what will likely be the final fight of his UFC career, Mark Hunt came in at 264 pounds for his matchup against American prospect Justin Willis, who was at 263.5 pounds.

This is the final fight of Hunt’s current UFC contract and he’s made it clear that he doesn’t expect to re-sign with the promotion no mater what happens in his fight against Willis.

Former light heavyweight champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will look to get back on track when he faces Tyson Pedro on the main card.

‘Shogun’ came in at 206 pounds for the fight while Pedro was 205 pounds as he prepares to face the former light heavyweight king on Saturday.

Here are the full weigh-in results from UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa from Adelaide, Australia 

FS1 MAIN CARD AT 10PM/7PM ETPT

Junior Dos Santos (255) vs Tai Tuivasa (262)

Mark Hunt (264) vs Justin Willis (263.5)

Mauricio Rua (206) vs Tyson Pedro (205)

Jake Matthews (171) vs Tony Martin (171)

Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Jim Crute (205) vs Paul Craig (206)

FS1 PRELIMS AT 8PM/5PM ETPT

Yushin Okami (170) vs. Aleksei Kunchenko (170)

Wilson Reis (125.5) vs. Ben Nguyen (125.5)

Keita Nakmura (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)

Elias Garcia (124.5) vs. Kai Kara-France (126)

UFC FIGHT PASS EARLY PRELIMS AT 6:30PM/3:30PM ETPT

Mizuto Hirota (156) vs. Christos Giagos (155)

Alex Gorgees (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155)

               

