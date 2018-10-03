Junior dos Santos, Shogun Rua, and Mark Hunt Land Bouts at UFC Fight Night 142 in Australia

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 3, 2018
The UFC Fight Night 142 fight card in Adelaide, Australia, on Dec. 1 is starting to take shape. On Tuesday, the fight promotion announced several key match-ups for the event that includes two former champions and a fan favorite.

Headlining the event at Adelaide Entertainment Centre is a heavyweight bout between former titleholder Junior dos Santos and undefeated Australian Tai Tuivasa.

Dos Santos (19-5), a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be making his second start since returning from a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation that was ruled to be caused by a tainted supplement. Dos Santos defeated Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent trip to the Octagon.

Fresh off of a victory over Andrei Arlovski, another former UFC heavyweight champion, Tuivasa (8-0) faces the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity of his young career in dos Santos.

In another heavyweight match-up, fan favorite Mark Hunt faces streaking Justin Willis.

Hunt (13-13-1, 1NC) is on the final fight of his UFC contract and fully intends to move on and fight elsewhere after he fights Willis (7-1), who is undefeated in his three trips to the Octagon.

Also announced on Tuesday, former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will take on Australian Tyson Pedro.

               

