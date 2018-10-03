Junior dos Santos, Shogun Rua, and Mark Hunt Land Bouts at UFC Fight Night 142 in Australia

The UFC Fight Night 142 fight card in Adelaide, Australia, on Dec. 1 is starting to take shape. On Tuesday, the fight promotion announced several key match-ups for the event that includes two former champions and a fan favorite.

Headlining the event at Adelaide Entertainment Centre is a heavyweight bout between former titleholder Junior dos Santos and undefeated Australian Tai Tuivasa.

Dos Santos (19-5), a former UFC heavyweight champion, will be making his second start since returning from a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation that was ruled to be caused by a tainted supplement. Dos Santos defeated Blagoy Ivanov in his most recent trip to the Octagon.

Fresh off of a victory over Andrei Arlovski, another former UFC heavyweight champion, Tuivasa (8-0) faces the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity of his young career in dos Santos.

In another heavyweight match-up, fan favorite Mark Hunt faces streaking Justin Willis.

Hunt (13-13-1, 1NC) is on the final fight of his UFC contract and fully intends to move on and fight elsewhere after he fights Willis (7-1), who is undefeated in his three trips to the Octagon.

Also announced on Tuesday, former light heavyweight champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will take on Australian Tyson Pedro.