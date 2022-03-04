Junior dos Santos sends his support to Cain Velasquez: ‘May justice be done’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos posted a heartfelt message about his former octagon adversary Cain Velasquez on Thursday.

Velasquez was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to kill a 43-year-old Harry Goularte, who was accused and charged with inappropriate touching a member of Velasquez’ close family.

Velasquez faces 10 criminal charges, including felony attempted murder, for allegedly ramming his car into another vehicle and repeatedly firing shots at it injuring Goularte’s stepfather.

Dos Santos believes any ‘honest parent’ would have done the same thing if they were in Velasquez’ shoes.

“As combat opponents we shared the dream of winning and becoming the number one. Today as parents, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and security of our families,” dos Santos wrote on social media.

“There is still a lot to be revealed and investigated about this situation that Cain Velasquez is involved in. But until then I believe any honest parent would do the same if they were in his shoes. May justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs to be with his family as soon as possible. #freeCain#IstandwithCain“

