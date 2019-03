Junior dos Santos rips on rankings, wants his belt back

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos earned his third-straight main event victory with a TKO stoppage of No. 3 ranked Derrick Lewis at UFC Wichita.

He met with Jon Anik in the Octagon moments after the victory to rip on the rankings, declare his hunt to regain the championship, and serenade his son.