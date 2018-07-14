Junior dos Santos: ‘It’s Going To Be My Night’ at UFC Boise

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos knows that he has the power to end any fight in one punch, but that doesn’t mean he is overlooking Blagoy Ivanov. He’s looking forward to putting on a show and making it his night.

Tune-in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC Fight Night 133: dos Santos vs. Ivanov live results from Boise, Idaho, on Saturday, July 14. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.