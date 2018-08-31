Junior dos Santos Expected to Face Tai Tuivasa in UFC Adelaide Main Event

Former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will travel down under for his next fight, as he’s expected to meet Tai Tuivasa in the main event for the UFC’s return to Adelaide, Australia.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday following an initial report from Combate in Brazil. The UFC has not confirmed the bout and nothing is official until bout agreements are signed and returned.

Following a dominant win over newcomer Blagoy Ivanov in July, dos Santos hopes to get his second victory in a row when he gets back in action on Dec. 1.

Dos Santos has bounced back and forth between wins and losses over his past nine fights, as he approaches his latest match-up against another top 15 opponent.

Tuivasa has gone undefeated thus far in his UFC career with a perfect 3-0 mark, including a win over former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in his most recent fight.

Now Tuivasa will face his stiffest test to date when he takes on dos Santos in his own backyard of Australia.