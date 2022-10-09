Julianna Peña: ‘Trilogy with Amanda Nunes is the fight to make’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Julianna Peña wants a third fight with two-division champion Amanda Nunes, and says ‘I’m getting my belt back.’

Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent history when she stopped Nunes at UFC 269 to win the women’s 135-pound title in December 2021. An immediate rematch was booked and Nunes won back the title defeating Peña by unanimous decision at UFC 277 in July.

Addressing what’s next for her, Peña made a post on her Instagram account laying out what she like to like to do. “I’m winning my belt back that’s what’s next,” Peña wrote.

“Everyone keeps asking me what’s next…. I’m getting my belt back that’s what’s next!

A trilogy with @amanda_leoa is the fight to make. I did everything I said I was going to do going into that first fight. I gave Amanda the immediate rematch within six months and man maybe I should have sat out for two years like she does.? She told all y’all she could have finished me in RD2 but I guess she wanted to get her face rearranged for three more rounds and leave on 🩼 instead 🤷🏽‍♀️ she even said we head butted and you guys believed it! Never happened ! She had to go home and change and revamp her ENTIRE STYLE to beat me. I take it as a compliment. She out smarted me the second time I give her that. We are 1-1 and this time I will not miss! 😡😘😎 @ufc the #trilogy needs to happen LFG !”

Conor McGregor reveals the toughest opponent he’s ever faced