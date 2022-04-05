Julianna Peña thinks ‘sell out’ Ronda Rousey is a ‘joke’

UFC champion Julianna Pena has some harsh words for former UFC champion turned WWE star, Ronda Rousey.

“Ronda is so old news, right?” Pena said on The MMA Hour. “I think that what’s incredible about her is that she opened up the door and was destroying people in 10 seconds, and became a star because she was demolishing people in the first round, and that’s great — but she got knocked out twice and never came back. So how legit is she?”

Pena was in Dallas for WrestleMania this weekend where Rousey lost her match to Charlotte Flair.

“She had to go to pro wrestling. And I get that and I think that that’s great. But as a fighter and somebody who is competitive, I know that — deep down — it probably truly bothers her, the fact that she went away off of two knockout losses and never came back to make her name good. If it really truly does bother her and if it gets under her skin at the end of the day to know that, you know, her legacy is kind of ruined by the fact that she never came back and never got back on the horse, then I would like to invite her to please come back — and if she would like to come back, I would welcome her with open arms.”

Many fans saw that Pena was angling for a fight and what a big one it would be. Rousey hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2016.

“That’s what I’m saying, she’s kind of a joke in the MMA world now, because she’s a — what is the word? — sellout,” Pena said. “Like, a little bit of a sellout there. I mean, I guess I understand, right? It’s like, pro wrestling is fake, you get paid millions of dollars, I get it. But for me, for real s***, for like the ‘you’re the real, real deal,’ I would say that that’s in the UFC. And if she ever wants any of that real smoke, I’m ready.”