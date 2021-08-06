Julianna Pena presses Dana White: ‘Where’s Amanda?’ | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 6, 2021
Julianna Pena was scheduled to face women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes for her 135-pound belt in the UFC 265 co-main event on Saturday. Nunes was forced out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

During Thursday’s UFC 265 pre-fight press conference, Pena questioned UFC president Dana White about when the match would be rebooked. Pena approached the microphone during the fan question and answers session and asked, “Where’s Amanda?”

Pena posted a clip of the exchange on her Instagram account. Check out how White answered.

