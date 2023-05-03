Julianna Peña injured, Irene Aldana steps in to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that Julianna Peña is out of her scheduled UFC 289 bantamweight championship trilogy bout against Amanda Nunes. Stepping in as a replacement will be No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana.
According to White, Peña suffered broken ribs and will be unable to compete. She and Nunes are 1-1 in their two previous matches. Peña pulled off an enormous upset at UFC 269, defeating Nunes by submission. In the rematch, Nunes destroyed Peña in a one-sided unanimous decision.
Aldana (14-6) has won four of her last fight fights. She was scheduled to rematch Raquel Pennington on May 20, but now she steps into a world title bout.