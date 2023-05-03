HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones screaming weigh in

featuredJon Jones plans to retire after Stipe Miocic fight

Nate Diaz

featuredNate Diaz Court Hearing Set for June in Street Fight Case

featuredJulianna Peña injured, Irene Aldana steps in to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

Belal Muhammad screams in victory

featuredWhy did Belal Muhammad risk short-notice UFC 288 bout?

Julianna Peña injured, Irene Aldana steps in to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 289

May 3, 2023
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that Julianna Peña is out of her scheduled UFC 289 bantamweight championship trilogy bout against Amanda Nunes. Stepping in as a replacement will be No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana.

According to White, Peña suffered broken ribs and will be unable to compete. She and Nunes are 1-1 in their two previous matches. Peña pulled off an enormous upset at UFC 269, defeating Nunes by submission. In the rematch, Nunes destroyed Peña in a one-sided unanimous decision.

Aldana (14-6) has won four of her last fight fights. She was scheduled to rematch Raquel Pennington on May 20, but now she steps into a world title bout.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker