Julianna Pena: ‘I’m ready to step into the light of being champion’ | UFC 269 Video

Julianna Pena won The Ultimate Fighter 18 women’s bantamweight tournament in 2013 and put together a four-fight winning streak with the fight promotion before running into current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Since the loss to Shevchenko, Pena hasn’t put together back-to-back wins, but she has the opportunity to dethrone the pound-for-pound great Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 co-main event.

During the UFC 269 Media Day, Pena said that she’s ready to be the champion and will be ready for anything Nunes brings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

