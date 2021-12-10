Julianna Pena: ‘I’m ready to step into the light of being champion’ | UFC 269 Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

December 10, 2021
Julianna Pena won The Ultimate Fighter 18 women’s bantamweight tournament in 2013 and put together a four-fight winning streak with the fight promotion before running into current women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Since the loss to Shevchenko, Pena hasn’t put together back-to-back wins, but she has the opportunity to dethrone the pound-for-pound great Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 co-main event.

During the UFC 269 Media Day, Pena said that she’s ready to be the champion and will be ready for anything Nunes brings on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

