Julianna Pena: ‘I gave birth. I am the first mom champ’ | UFC 269 Video

Newly crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena wants to be recognized as the first mom-champ in UFC history.

Pena defeated Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 main event on Saturday to capture the 135-pound championship. Nunes is a mother but did not give birth to her daughter. Pena did carry her daughter and believes that makes her the actual first mother to win a UFC championship.

“The UFC absolutely needs to create a new belt for me and it needs to be the ‘Baddest Mom on the Planet.’ I’m not trying to take anything away from Amanda. She’s a wonderful mother, but I gave birth to my daughter and I feel like for giving birth, I am the first mom champ,” Pena said during the UFC 263 Post-fight Press conference.

