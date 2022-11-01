HOT OFF THE WIRE

Julianna Peña debuts as desk analyst at UFC Vegas 64

November 1, 2022
Former champion, Julianna Peña will be making her desk analyst debut on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 64 fight card. This isn’t the first time she’s worked in a broadcasting role, Peña does color commentary for Combate Global a Hispanic promotion, as well.

According to MMA Junkie, she will join Alan Jouban and MMA coach Din Thomas on the desk. ESPN host Charly Arnolt will take on the rover reporter role and Brendan Fitzgerald, former UFC champion Dominick Cruz and former two-division champ Daniel Cormier will serve as color commentary cage-side.

The main event of UFC Vegas 64 is in jeopardy, according to Guilhermeme Cruz, who spoke to one-half of the main event between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos.

All this chaos in Brazil have affected UFC Vegas 64 headliner Amanda Lemos, who faces Marina Rodriguez this Saturday,” he tweeted referring closed borders due to election drama. “Lemos told me she had her flight to Las Vegas cancelled and still hasn’t left Sao Paulo. Lemos hopes to leave Brazil at 11pm tonight.”

