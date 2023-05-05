Julianna Peña comments on opting out of Amanda Nuñes fight

Julianna Peña recently issued a statement regarding her withdrawal from her planned UFC 289 main event opposite UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nuñes.

The two were slated to rematch for a second time at UFC 289 on June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Peña got the better of Nuñes in their first bout, a stunner, which took place at UFC 269 in December of 2021. Nuñes quickly recaptured the belt in an immediate rematch at UFC 277 in July of 2022.

Nuñes and Peña’s rubber match was set for UFC 289, where they were hoping to settle the score in a best 2-out-3 scenario. That was until Peña withdrew from the bout because of an injury to her ribs.

UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that Peña was out after suffering broken ribs. He named No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana as her replacement, keeping Nunes in the UFC 289 headliner.

Julianna Peña comments on UFC 289 withdrawal

Peña remained silent for a couple of days before releasing the following statement via her Instagram account.

“Hi. Wanted to give it a few days before I addressed the situation. I am out of my fight in #vancouver for #ufc289. I am absolutely gutted. 💔 you guys only see us preform on one night but I wish you guys could see the other side of what #fighters have to go through on a daily basis. A fighters life is not an easy road but it’s one that lights my soul on fire. It’s my passion and I do it everyday with my whole heart. I give my everything every time I step into that octagon and I wanted nothing more then to make this fight possible.

“Going into a fight, you’re never 100% but in this case, the doctors intervened and I was forced to withdrawal. I train so hard and As you can see from my pictures I’ve been pouring my heart and soul into this camp to show you guys how obsessed I am at improving myself.

“Unfortunately it’s going to have to wait. I trust in #Godsplan and have faith everything will work out for the best. I give my sincerest apologies to @ufc and @amanda_leoa. Wishing both @irene.aldana and @amanda_leoa a great fight- looking forward to fighting the winner to regain my belt! Oss”

