Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes to coach The Ultimate Fighter 30

Women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and former titleholder Amanda Nunes will coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 30.

Peña made the announcement on Friday during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“I was the first (woman) to (win) on that show, ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ I won the whole season,” Peña said. “I’m going to now be giving back to these young fighters. I am going to be the coach on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ for this next season coming up. Amanda will be coaching alongside me. So it will be me and Amanda’s teams. It’ll be my team vs. Amanda’s team and then at the end of the season, we’re going to rematch.”

The date for the rematch has not been set, but filming for the reality series is set to begin this month. The season will feature eight women’s flyweights and eight heavyweights.

Peña captured the women’s 135-pound title by defeating the heavily favored Nunes at UFC 269 on Dec. 11.