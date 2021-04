Julian Marquez on Patrick Mahomes Pickleball Challenge | UFC Vegas 23

Julian Marquez claims he is the “Kansas City King” when it comes to certain things. And he likes pickleball. Listen to Marquez talk about his victory over Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) at the post-fight press conference.

