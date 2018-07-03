Julian Marquez: ‘Everybody Has a Plan, Until You Get Punched in the Face’

Julian Marquez loves fighting, but he takes a rather peaceful, cerebral approach to it.

Ahead of his The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale bout opposite Alessio Di Chirico, Marquez talked a lot about his approach to fighting, his upcoming bout, and his goal of becoming the first fighter from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series to become a UFC champion.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.