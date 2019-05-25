JUDGEMENT DAY: The Story of the UFC Getting Run Out of Town (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 1997, UFC 12 was to take place in Buffalo, but a day prior, New York state changed its laws to effectively ban MMA. UFC 12 needed a new home, in a new state, on 24 hours notice.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.