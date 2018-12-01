Juan Espino Submits Justin Frazier to Become The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 28 Finale Highlights)

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Ultimate Fighter Juan Espino’s quick submission win over Justin Frazier at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship follows Friday night’s TUF 28 Finale with a second night of back-to-back fights with UFC Fight Night 142: dos Santos vs. Tuivasa. Emanating from Adelaide, Australia, UFC Fight Night 142 on Saturday features heavyweights Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa looking to make moves toward the heavyweight title picture.

RELATED: