Juan Adams vs. Greg Hardy grudge match on tap for UFC Fight Night in San Antonio

May 22, 2019
Juan Adams has never been shy when it comes to his feelings on ex-NFL player turned fighter Greg Hardy and now they’ll get the chance to settle their differences inside the Octagon.

A heavyweight tilt between Adams and Hardy is currently in the works for the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio, Texas on July 20.

Sources close to the contest confirmed the news on Wednesday following an initial report from ESPN.

Adams has never been shy about his disdain for Hardy, which primarily stems from a 2014 arrest on domestic violence allegations. While the verdict in the case was later overturned on appeal after the victim failed to appear in court, Hardy has rarely escaped scrutiny for his actions and Adams is definitely on the list of his most adamant detractors.

Adams even started a hash tag on Twitter that he uses routinely that says ‘f—k Greg Hardy’. Now he’ll get a chance to back up his words when he faces the former NFL player in July.

As for Hardy, the former Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series veteran has gone 1-1 thus far in his UFC career while picking up a knockout victory in his last performance.

Training out of the American Top Team academy in Florida, Hardy has worked with a slew of top fighters since deciding to make his move into mixed martial arts and now he’ll attempt to get his second UFC win in July.

Adams vs. Hardy is the latest addition to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio with a main event for the show still to be determined.

