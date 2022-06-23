Joshua Weems doesn’t think Fury FC 65 main event against Mo Miller will go the distance

Though his initial game plan for his most recent bout didn’t go how he intended, bantamweight Joshua Weems was able to make adjustments and pick up a win over Thiago Belo at B2FS this past March.

As Weems explains, he was hoping to stay on his feet more, but when that didn’t happen he was able to use submission game to pick up the win and claim the B2FS title.

“We worked on Jiu-Jitsu and not getting taken down, but we got taken down, so I ended up relying on Jiu-Jitsu and ended up making (Belo) make a mistake and we capitalized,” Weems told MMAWeekly.com.

“It was an early night for me. It felt great being in my home town. It was a good confidence booster. We went right back into the gym the very next week.”

When it comes to how his game has developed of late, it’s being able to blend the different skills he has that have been a big thing for Weems.

“If anything I’ve gotten better at my transitions and making them better,” said Weems. “That’s something every fighter works on is putting all aspects together and making it all happen in fights.

“I’m happy with the way things are going. I’m going to try to evolve with the way the (fight) game evolves.”

On June 26 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Weems (9-2) will look to add another title to his collection when he faces Mo Miller (7-1) in the 135-pound championship main event of Fury FC 65.

“I think it’s a wrestler versus a striker/Jiu-Jitsu guy,” Weems said. “I like to strike, but I always end up finding the finish on the ground. I think (Miller) likes to smother guys on top wet blanket style.

“I think it’s going to be a good fight for the fans. I think it can go several different ways. I think with the way he’s fought some of these guys it’s not going to go five rounds. I think the fans can expect for a good fight.”

While Weems has goals for where he’d like to go next, he’s going to do his best to focus on the task at and before looking further down the road.

“It’s always best to take it one fight at a time for sure,” said Weems. “I did tell myself that with no injuries I’ll at least be getting that chance at the Contender Series or UFC by the end of the year.

“If I need to fight Mo Miller then fight someone else, I just want to show that I belong and eventually get into the UFC.”