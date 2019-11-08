Joshua Pacio submits Rene Catalan to retain strawweight title at ONE: Masters of Fate

ONE: Masters of Fate was headlined by an all-Filipino strawwweight title fight. Champion Joshua Pacio defended his title with a second-round submission of compatriot Rene Catalan, finishing the 40-year-old with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

In the opening round Pacio landed a spinning back kick to the midsection and immediately scored with a takedown attempt. Both men looked for leg locks and Catalan came closest to finishing with a kneebar, but couldn’t lock it in. The round finished with the champion throwing strikes from top position.

At the start of the second stanza, Catalan landed a left hook and then shot for a takedown. It was easily stuffed by Pacio, who found himself in side control and landed a series of knees before moving into mount.

From there, Pacio looked for an arm-triangle choke. He slid to the side to complete the submission. Catalan held out for as long as he could, but the tap was inevitable and it came at the 2:21 mark.

With the win, Pacio improves to 18-3 having successfully defended the belt for the first time during his second stint as a strawweight champion. Catalan drops to 6-3-0-1 after seeing his six-fight winning streak snapped.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang (22-8) snapped his two-fight losing skid with a technical decision win over Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa (5-2). The Filipino was cut by an unintentional headbutt midway through the second round, so the fight went to the scorecards.

There was also a big win for former champion Geje Eustaquio (13-8). He stopped Toni Tauru (11-8-1) with a spinning back kick to the midsection in the third round.

ONE: Masters of Fate official results