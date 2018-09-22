Joshua Pacio Rips Strawweight Title From Yoshitaka Naito at ONE: Conquest of Heroes

The ONE Championship strawweight title changed hands for the third fight in succession at the Jakarta Convention Centre on Saturday night (local time). This time it was Joshua Pacio’s turn to wear the gold after a dominant decision win over two time champion Yoshitaka Naito.

Pacio made a fast start and found a home for his low kicks in the very first round. He easily stuffed Naito’s telegraphed takedown attempts and then landed a vicious body kick that seemed to take the wind out of the champion’s sails.

Naito tried to buy time with a takedown, but it was stuffed again and Pacio landed some knees to the head from north south position. The Filipino was in total control at this stage but surprisingly elected to to try for submission, taking the Japanese fighter’s back and fishing for either a choke or an arm lock.

Naito survived, but had spent the first five minutes in defensive mode. He wanted the takedown but only succeeded in eating a knee at the start of the second stanza. Pacio took the Japanese fighter’s back for the second time, but this time he escaped and ended the round in top position, without doing any real damage.

The third round started with a successful takedown from Naito. Pacio worked his way back up only to be dragged down again, but this time the Filipino used a Kimura attempt to sweep and briefly found himself in top position only for the champion to secure an instant reverse.

Pacio landed some more strikes at the start of the fourth with Naito unable to mount any effective striking offense. The Filipino was the aggressor and landed more leg kicks only to get taken down again as the round finished with both men exchanging strikes on the ground.

The fifth round began with Pacio utilizing the leg kicks to good effect again. Naito was relentless in pursuit of the takedown, but when he did succeed in getting the fight to the ground the champion was unable to capitalize with either ground and pound or submission attempts.

It gave the judges an easy decision and all three decided that the aggression of the challenger scored more highly than the positional superiority of the champion. The win takes Pacio to 16-2, while his opponent drops to 13-1 and afterwards he dedicated victory to his countryman affected by Typhoon Mangkhut,

“I’m speechless. (It’s an) unexplainable feeling, last week we had a typhoon and a lot of plans have been struck by this typhoon. I think 50-plus are dead and they are still finding missing people so this fight is for all of them.”

Rodtang unleashed his sensational striking in a dominant ONE Super Series Muay Thai debut, scoring a unanimous decision over Sergio Wielzen! #WeAreONE #ConquestOfHeroes #Jakarta #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/sHGO1I9glm — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 22, 2018

It was also a good night for Pacio’s friend and teammate Danny Kingad (10-1), who beat Japanese flyweight Yuya Wakamutsu (10-3) by decision. ONE Championship’s featherweight division also has a new contender after Japanese newcomer Koyomi Matsushima (10-3) stopped Marat Gafurov (16-2) in the second round.

ONE: Conquest of Heroes Results