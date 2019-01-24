Josh Moreno: ‘I Believe This is My Year’ Heading into LFA 58

Though he’s only managed to get in one bout each of the past two years, there’s a calculated reason for prospect Josh Moreno’s lack of fights.

Having originally started out as a light-heavyweight, Moreno is in the process of moving down to welterweight, and because of that he’s been careful to not make the move too fast, and take fights when he wasn’t ready for them.

“I actually had a 170lb lined up in late 2017, but as I was getting ready for that I decided to take more time off to prepare for 170lbs,” Moreno told MMAWeekly.com. “I didn’t want to be really weak. We decided to push the fight to June of last year.

“I wanted to make sure everything was good. I wasn’t going to be weak. I was going to be more prepared than usual (to face Josh Kelly at Jackson’s MMA Series 25). Fortunately for me the fight went exactly how I wanted it and I knocked him out in the second round.”

In addition to making sure his weight comes down slowly, Moreno has had a lack of opposition who actually wanted to step in the cage with him, which he doesn’t feel frustrated by.

“It’s more motivation,” said Moreno. “It tells me that there’s a lot of fighters out there that don’t want to fight me just because of my skills and my record. I’ve been knocking my opponents out or submitting them pretty quickly.

“I keep on pushing whether I have a fight and it falls through or whatever reason; I keep myself motivated, keep training and getting ready for the next fight.”

This Friday in Albuquerque, N.M., Moreno (4-0) will have his first fight of 2018 when he faces Maycon Mendonca (6-4) in an LFA 58 main card welterweight bout.

“From what I see and what I hear, he’s a straight-up Muay Thai fighter, and that’s really exciting for me,” Moreno said of Mendonca. “I’ve been wanting a fight where (my opponent is) going to stand up with me and not be afraid to bang with me.

“I believe in order to win this fight I have to keep doing what I’m doing. I have to stay positive, keep my composure, and whatever he brings to the table be ready for anything. I believe I’m going to get a knockout, if not a submission, in this fight.”

For Moreno, being in a larger promotion like the LFA could afford him the opportunity to fight consistently enough to make the move up to the next level in 2019.

“I believe this is my year, and I’m going to prove it in this LFA fight,” said Moreno. “I’m ready and prepared for anyone. I’d really like to make it to the UFC; if not, than fight for the LFA title. I’d like to set myself above and beyond, anything less than that will not be an accomplishment for me.”