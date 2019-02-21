Josh Marsh hoping LFA 61 win will lead to a spot on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series

Though he wasn’t as active as he would have liked to have been in 2018, featherweight Josh Marsh had one of the more productive years of his career.

Following a couple of years of building himself on the local scene, Marsh was able to break onto the national stage by joining the LFA, and went on to pick up back-to-back wins for the promotion last year.

“I had my LFA debut last year in June and then fought again (for the LFA) in September,” Marsh told MMAWeekly.com. “They went pretty well.

“The first one (versus TeeJay Britton) was pretty quick; I got the KO; and created some good buzz. The second one, Dima (Gerasimov) was pretty tough, so it was some good experience. I would like to stay active a little more if anything.”

While he hasn’t been as busy during the course of his pro career as he had been during his days as an amateur, Marsh understands that’s the nature of the sport sometimes, and is nonetheless pleased with the evolution he’s made since turning pro in 2016.

“Some years you can probably stay active, other years you have injuries and stuff like that, so you’ve got to keep your momentum going while you can,” said Marsh. “I think it’s all played out for the best. I’m trying to not go by my timing, but the universe’s timing, I guess.

“I’m way more seasoned. I’ve gotten some really good looks in the gym at Roufusport. So many guys have come in the past few years, and you get to kind of see where you’re at compared to guys who out at bigger stages. I’ve got more experience and better technique as well.”

This Friday in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Marsh (5-1) will look to pick up his third promotional win in a row when he faces Jake Childers (5-0) in a main card 145-pound bout at LFA 61.

“I think he’s a grinding wrestler,” Marsh said of Childers. “I don’t think there are any specific things; I’ve just got to be loose, be comfortable, and let go. If I need to wrestle at points or grapple to strike or whatever, I’ve just got to fight pretty much.”

Now that he’s gotten himself on the national stage, Marsh is looking to take the next step in his career in 2019 with a very specific goal in mind.

“This summer I would like to be on (Dana White’s) Contender Series,” said Marsh.