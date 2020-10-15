Josh Fremd looking for quick night at LFA 93 and a quick turnaround

Following a nearly two-year layoff, middleweight Josh Fremd was able to return to fighting this August with a first-round TKO of Lamar Gosey at LFA 89.

For Fremd, some of the keys to helping him get back on track was joining a new camp and avoiding health issues which had plagued him during his time away.

“That was my first fight since 2018 and since I moved out here to Denver to train at Factory X, and it couldn’t have gone any better, honestly,” Fremd told MMAWeekly.com. “The opportunity (to finish the fight) showed itself early.

“I got in, got out, and healthy. That’s all I’ve wanted to be for the past couple years (is health). I’m ready to go.”

When comparing himself in 2020 to the fighter he was before his time off in 2018, Fremd feels like he’s become a veteran and grown with that added experience.

“I can definitely tell that I’ve matured in many different aspects (of my game),” said Fremd. “A lot of it coming with patience and timing, leading up to fight week and getting myself mentally prepared and ready to go.

“I still feel like I have a lot to show that I haven’t been able to with my last fight. I still have a lot to go.”

On Friday in Park City, Kan., Fremd (5-1) will look to secure his fourth win in a row when he faces off against Antonio Jones (7-3) in an LFA 93 middleweight main card bout.

“It’s a good match-up for me I believe,” Fremd said of facing Jones. “He’s a tough dude. He’s very strong. But I feel that I will have the advantage in every aspect: on the ground, striking, Jiu-Jitsu, everything else.”

While Fremd’s focus is on Friday night, he would like to continue to make up for lost time and get back into the cage one more time if possible before year’s end.

“I definitely want to take one fight at a time and give my opponent the respect they deserve,” said Fremd. “God willing I get in there and it’s a quick night or I come out healthy I want to turn around quick. I’d like to have three fights in 2020.”

