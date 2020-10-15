HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor UFC 246 ESPN Interview

featuredConor McGregor accepts Jan. 23 Dustin Poirier bout, targets Cowboys Stadium

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23, take it or leave it

Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Tony Ferguson - UFC 249

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov done with Conor McGregor, thinks Tony Ferguson’s time is finished

Conor McGregor UFC 246 post presser

featuredConor McGregor admits Dustin Poirier UFC fight is prep for Manny Pacquiao boxing match

Josh Fremd looking for quick night at LFA 93 and a quick turnaround

October 15, 2020
NoNo Comments

Following a nearly two-year layoff, middleweight Josh Fremd was able to return to fighting this August with a first-round TKO of Lamar Gosey at LFA 89.

For Fremd, some of the keys to helping him get back on track was joining a new camp and avoiding health issues which had plagued him during his time away.

“That was my first fight since 2018 and since I moved out here to Denver to train at Factory X, and it couldn’t have gone any better, honestly,” Fremd told MMAWeekly.com. “The opportunity (to finish the fight) showed itself early.

“I got in, got out, and healthy. That’s all I’ve wanted to be for the past couple years (is health). I’m ready to go.”

When comparing himself in 2020 to the fighter he was before his time off in 2018, Fremd feels like he’s become a veteran and grown with that added experience.

“I can definitely tell that I’ve matured in many different aspects (of my game),” said Fremd. “A lot of it coming with patience and timing, leading up to fight week and getting myself mentally prepared and ready to go.

“I still feel like I have a lot to show that I haven’t been able to with my last fight. I still have a lot to go.”

On Friday in Park City, Kan., Fremd (5-1) will look to secure his fourth win in a row when he faces off against Antonio Jones (7-3) in an LFA 93 middleweight main card bout.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor accepts Jan. 23 Dustin Poirier bout, targets Cowboys Stadium

“It’s a good match-up for me I believe,” Fremd said of facing Jones. “He’s a tough dude. He’s very strong. But I feel that I will have the advantage in every aspect: on the ground, striking, Jiu-Jitsu, everything else.”

While Fremd’s focus is on Friday night, he would like to continue to make up for lost time and get back into the cage one more time if possible before year’s end.

“I definitely want to take one fight at a time and give my opponent the respect they deserve,” said Fremd. “God willing I get in there and it’s a quick night or I come out healthy I want to turn around quick. I’d like to have three fights in 2020.”

Inside LFA: Ron Kruck talks to LFA 93 headliners Andre Petroski and Aaron Jeffery

(Video courtesy of LFA)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA