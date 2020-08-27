Josh Fremd can’t wait to show who he is at LFA 89

There’s no denying that 2020 has not been the best of years for middleweight Josh Fremd.

Following a split-decision win over Travis Davis at Pinnacle FC 18 on December 22 of last year, Fremd has been on the sidelines, first dealing with an injury and then being forced into lockdown due to the novel coronavirus.

“The day after Christmas I was sparring, helping someone get ready for a fight, and ended up breaking my orbital (bone),” Fremd told MMAWeekly.com. “I had surgery on January 7 to fix my broken orbital.

“Literally by the time I was all healed up and ready to go and get back in the gym, and was maybe in the gym a week or so, coronavirus hit. That’s when everything started shutting down and the gyms weren’t open.”

Fremd was able to stay positive due to his inner circle, and was also able to make adjustments to his training to stay active while on lockdown.

“I was really nervous about if I was going to get back in there (to fight) this year,” said Fremd. “Thankfully I had a lot of friends and my girlfriend to keep my head straight and feed me positivity.

“With the gyms closed down, we tried to get some secret training. I just took the mountains really; just running, lifting, high-altitude training in the mountains; thankfully my apartment has a pool, so I did a lot of swimming and things like that.”

On Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Fremd (4-1) will look to pick up his first win of the year when he faces Lamar Gosey (3-0) in a 205-pound bout at LFA 89.

TRENDING > Colby Covington blasts NBA, MLB players for protest of police shooting of Jacob Blake

“I don’t know too much about my opponent,” Fremd said of Gosey. “I don’t really think too much about what he’s going to bring to the table. I am just very focused on what I am going to bring to the table and what I am going to perform with.

“I’m excited to show what I believe what I am now. I’m a lot more confident. My striking has grown exponentially since moving out to Denver. I can’t wait to show who I am. Stand-up, wrestling, clinch, everywhere I think I’m going to be the better man.”

While Fremd is usually one to make larger plans for himself, for now he just wants to put his energy into August 28 and being as active as he can be in the coming months.

“I like to have goals and I like to plan out how it’s going to go,” said Fremd. “I had a really big plan for when I moved out here (to Colorado), but with injuries and different things like that, I’m just one fight at a time.

“I’m going to make it through this fight, win this fight, and hopefully get back in there ASAP. I want to fight as many times as I can before the year is out and make up for missed time.”