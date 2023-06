Watch Josh Emmett in Fight of the Night with Shane Burgos 👊 UFC Fight Video

Watch as Josh Emmett takes the victory, but not before he and Shange Burgos put on a Fight of the Night performance at UFC Vegas 3.

Sitting at No. 5 in the UFC featherweight division, Emmett faces a serious threat to his hopes for a run at the UFC championship in No. 9 ranked Ilia Topuria.

Before Emmett vs. Topuria in Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville headliner, watch Emmett vs. Burgos throw down in the Fight of the Night.

UFC Jacksonville Free Fight | Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos