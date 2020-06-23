HOT OFF THE WIRE
Josh Emmett reveals long list of injuries from UFC on ESPN 11

June 23, 2020
No Comments

Featherweight Josh Emmett defeated Shane Burgos in the UFC on ESPN 11 co-main event on June 20 in Las Vegas but suffered multiple injuries in the fight. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors and moved Emmett up the 145-pound rankings, but he’ll be sidelined for several months.

Emmett revealed his injuries via social media on Monday and they include a torn ACL, a partially torn MCL, fractures, among others. In the comments, the 35-year old wrote, “When I say I’m willing to go through HELL and suffer any amount of pain to get my hand raised, I mean it!!! #UFC #UFCVegas3 #CantStopWontStop”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

When I say I’m willing to go through HELL and suffer any amount of pain to get my hand raised, I mean it!!! #UFC #UFCVegas3 #CantStopWontStop

A post shared by Josh Emmett (@joshemmettufc) on

Emmett (16-2) is ranked No. 8 in the featherweight division.  He’s currently riding a three-fight winning streak and has earned bonuses in his last two outings. 

