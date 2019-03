Josh Emmett: ‘It feels good to be back’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Hear from featherweight Josh Emmett inside the Octagon after his big knockout win over Michael Johnson at UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia. Late in the third round, Emmett landed a right hand that sent Johnson crashing to the canvas. It was Emmett’s first fight since February 2018 due to injuries.

