Josh Emmett: ‘I’m the best featherweight on this planet’ | UFC Austin Video

June 19, 2022
Josh Emmett will jump into the Top 5 rankings in the featherweight division following his split decision win over No. 4 ranked Calvin Kattar in the UFC Austin main event on Saturday. The win extended Emmett’s winning streak to five consecutive bouts, and the 37-year old is ready to a title shot.

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line at UFC 276 on July 2nd against former titleholder and top-ranked contender Max Holloway. Volkanovski holds two decisions wins over Holloway although many scored Holloway winning the rematch.

During his post-fight interview inside the Moody Center in Texas on Saturday, Emmett called for a title shot against the winner of the UFC 276 trilogy bout between Volkanovski and Holloway. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Emmett explained why he should get the next title shot.

“I want that shot,” Emmett said when asked what he wants next. “I said the No. 2 and 3 guys, they’re phenomenal fighters. They’ve fought the top guys, Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. We need some new blood in the division. I know I can compete with them. I’m the best featherweight on this planet, and I’m ready.”

Holloway is ranked No. 1 in the division and he’s facing the champion in the UFC 276 co-main event. Brian Ortega is ranked No. 2 and was soundly defeated by Volkanovski in his last outing. Yair Rodriguez is ranked No. 3 and was defeated by Holloway in his last fight. The win over Kattar put Emmett in line for a championship bout.

